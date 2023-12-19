Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has dismissed the petition seeking the sack of Aminu Tambuwal, as Sokoto South senator.

The appellate court also affirmed the election of former Sokoto governor, Aliyu Wamakko as Sokoto North senator.

The three-man panel awarded a fine of N500,000 in favour of Tambuwal and the Peoples Democratic Party.

FCT, Abuja - A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed the senatorial election of former Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, as Sokoto South senator.

The three-man judges led by Justice Mustapha Muhammad dismissed Ibrahim Danbaba’s petition against Tambuwal and awarded a fine of N500,000 in favour of Tambuwal and his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, The Punch reported.

In a separate judgment by the same appellate court, the panel affirmed the election of Aliyu Wamakko as Sokoto North senator.

The appellate court also dismissed the petition filed by the immediate past deputy governor, Manir Dan’iya.

One of the lead counsel for the PDP, Suleiman Usman, confirmed the judgment to The Punch via telephone on Tuesday, December 19.

“While the election of Senator Tambuwal was affirmed by the court, the three-man justices in their wisdom also awarded a fine of N500,000 against the petitioner in favour of the defendant and the PDP.

“Meanwhile, the court also in his wisdom dismissed our petitions filed on behalf of the former deputy governor, Manir Dan’iya against the former governor and Senator representing Sokoto North, Aliyu Wamakko.

