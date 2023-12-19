The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by PDP's Abdulazeez Adeniran and Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Adeniran and Rhodes-Vivour's appeals are seeking to sack Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC as the governor of Lagos state

The apex court informs the counsels of the party after they have submitted their brief to the court on Tuesday

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgments on the suit seeking to remove Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Tuesday, December 19.

The judgment to be heard were the appeals filed by Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Abdulazeez Adeniran against Sanwo-Olu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 governorship election, The Nation reported.

Why Labour Party, PDP are challenging Governor Sanwo-Olu's victory

Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran were not satisfied with the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which earlier affirmed the governor's victory at the tribunal.

The Lagos state governorship election petition tribunal had dismissed the petition of Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran challenging the victory of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the election.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice John Okoro, told parties that they would be informed when the judgments are ready.

APC leaders present at Supreme Court on Sanwo-Olu's case

The deputy governor, Femi Hamzat, secretary to the state government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin and some other senior officials of the Lagos state government witnessed the court session.

While the candidates of the PDP and the Labour Party are challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in court, Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran have been playing the opposition roles by criticising the action of the governor.

However, Governor Sanwo-Olu has earlier urged them to join him in his government to move Lagos forward.

