The Court of Appeal has dismissed the application filed by Hon. Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party against PDP's Senator Austin Akobundu

The appellate court ordered the LP candidate, Nwokocha to pay Senator Akobundu the sum of N5 million

Nwokocha had approached the Court of Appeal to review and reverse his sack from the National Assembly

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed its judgment declaring Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Senator Austin Akobundu representing Abia Central Senatorial District.

The appellate court dismissed the application filed by Hon. Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party, seeking the reversal of its earlier Judgment wherein it declared Senator Akobundu as the authentic winner of the February 25, 2023 National Assembly election in the Senatorial District.

This was disclosed by the PDP via its official X page @OfficialPDPNig on Friday, December 8.

The court ordered the LP candidate, Nwokocha to pay Senator Akobundu the sum of N5million

Appeal court sacks LP senator, declares PDP's Akobundu winner

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former PDP national organising secretary, ColonelAkobundu (Rtd), was declared as the rightful winner of Abia Central Senatorial District.

A tweet by the PDP via its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle made this known on Saturday, November 4.

According to Nigeria's main opposition party, Col. Akobundu (Abia Central) and Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West) are the two PDP senators of southeast extraction.

Ayade loses at Court of Appeal

Legit.ng also reported that the Court of Appeal Court sitting in Lagos dismissed the petition by Ben Ayade, the former governor of Cross River state, challenging the victory of Agom Jarigbe in the Cross River North 2023 senatorial district election.

The court also awarded N500,000 against the former governor, the candidate of the APC in the election, in favour of the incumbent senator.

Appeal court affirms Danjuma Goje's victory

In a related development, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed Danjuma Goje's victory as the senator representing the Gombe Central senatorial district.

An appeal by the PDP candidate, Abubakar Aliyu, regarding the February 25 senatorial election was rejected by a three-member panel of judges at the appellate court.

The panel upheld the decision of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Gombe, which had previously dismissed Aliyu and the PDP's petition against Goje and the APC.

