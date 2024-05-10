A Nigerian woman raised the alarm online after she spotted Nollywood actor Nonso Diobi in her neighbourhood

The young lady rushed to make a video of the movie star and asked many questions about why he was looking the way he was

She further spoke on the hardship most actors faced in the industry, igniting massive reactions online

A concerned Nigerian woman has shared a video of Nollywood star Nonso Diobi in his recent predicament.

The young lady claimed that the actor was not financially balanced and wondered why this was the case for most Nollywood actors.

Woman cried out after she saw Nonso Diobi in a neighbourhood. Credit: @nonsodiobi

Source: Instagram

The lady, identified as @winepoko on TikTok, saw the thespian within her neighbourhood and was moved to do a brief video of him after what she saw.

Captioning her video, she wrote:

“OMG! Is that not Nonso Diobi? Most male Nollywood actors are seeing shege financially, I wonder why the actresses are not experiencing the same thing.”

She went on to say that Nonso Diobi was currently working in films with up-and-coming actors rather than stars like himself.

See her video below:

In a previous report, a Nigerian lady went viral on the social media platform TikTok after calling out the movie industry, Nollywood, over how actors are being treated.

The lady with the moniker @dareal_bl criticised Nollywood after seeing veteran actor Nonso Diobi soliciting gifts and engaging in the popular 'tap tap' on TikTok live.

Expressing her disgust, the young lady shared how she saw other actors doing the same thing but had to voice out after spotting Nonso, who was her childhood crush, engaging in the act.

According to the lady, Nollywood has failed many actors and their fans.

Charles Okocha links up with Nonso Diobi

In another report, Charles Okocha and Nonso Diobi left fans gushing with a heartwarming video showing the moment they linked up.

Charles, who was excited to see Nonso, embraced him while calling him his phenomenal brother. He further expressed how much he had missed him.

Fans could not help but gush over the videos of the two Nollywood stars hanging out and having a good time.

