The Nigerian House of Representatives has decided to probe the controversial construction of an interstate highway expected to route across states

This comes as political oppositions remain steadfast in their disapproval of the multitrillion naira project

The Presidency has defended itself, saying it did what was best for the project as it chose the contractor with a wealth of past success to point at

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the highly-criticised newly launched inter-state highway that will link the South-West to the South-South.

The legislative arm of the government set up an ad hoc committee to begin extensive critical scrutinisation of the project, which is set to cost the nation four billion per kilometre.

The house tasks the committee to give a conclusive, detailed report within four weeks after a motion of urgent public importance, moved by the member representing Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Benue State, Mr Austin Achado, was adopted.

The House also reached a conclusion to summon the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; and the Minister of Justice, who also doubles as the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

Controversy surrounding Lagos Highway

Many oppositions were staunch in their rejection of the whole project and the way it was awarded to the contractor.

Atiku Abubakar did not mince words to call the project a scheme by the federal government to pocket from the nation's vault, asking why the normal competitive bidding was circumvented and why the Hitech Construction company was chosen.

Works minister Umahi defended the move, explaining that the government was convinced by the company's track record.

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the fiercely contested 2023 general election, also let out a stinging assessment of the project, saying it was unnecessary as the funds should have been used to complete abandoned projects.

FG finally begins demolition, orders closure of Lagos beach

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the federal government had started the demolition of buildings along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway's right of way despite controversies surrounding the project.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the commencement, assuring that only shanties would be affected and that compensation for affected property owners had been arranged.

