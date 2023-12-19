It's a few days to Christmas and Governor Yusuf decided to deal with hospital guards who are unserious about their jobs

The guards were suspended as a man whose wife was in labour did not get a response from them when he arrived at the hospital

Dr. Mansur Nagoda, the secretary of the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, confirmed their suspension in a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The Kano state government headed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has taken strong action against hospital guards, as part of the measures to further improve healthcare delivery in the state.

Kano government suspends hospital guards for leaving their work post. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The state government on Monday, December 18, suspended the security guards attached to Imam Wali Maternity Hospital in the state.

The guards were relieved of their jobs for negligence of duty which resulted in a pregnant woman delivering her baby in a vehicle at the front of the hospital, Vanguard reported.

The executive secretary, Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Mansur Nagoda, confirmed the suspension of the security guards in a statement issued by the board’s spokesperson, Samira Suleiman.

According to Dr. Nagoda, the patient’s husband knocked endlessly but the security guards were nowhere to be found which prompted the husband to make a video as the incident was going on and made it go viral.

According to the statement:

“Dr. Nagoda has approved the suspension of the security guards of Imam Wali Maternity Hospital and has ordered the zone to organize another set of security guards and post them with immediate effect.

“This development came after a video of a lady in labour who later gave birth in the vehicle due to the negligence that occurred on the part of the security guards of the facility."

APC Vs NNPP: Supreme Court fixes date to deliver judgement on Kano election

In another report, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court has disclosed the date for the hearing of the appeal involving Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and Dr Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship dispute.

The apex court has fixed Thursday, December 21 as the date to deliver its final judgement.

Lawyer predicts Gov Yusuf's chances at Supreme Court

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Kano-based lawyer and professional negotiator and mediator, Umar Sa'ad Hassan, predicted the chances of Governor Yusuf at the Supreme Court.

Governor Yusuf approached the apex court after being sacked by the election tribunal and the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

Speaking on Governor Yusuf’s chances at the Supreme during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Umar said the NNPP governor has little chance of upturning the appellate court's verdict.

Source: Legit.ng