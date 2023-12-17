Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has maintained that there is no rift between the Yoruba and the Igbos in Nigeria

He made this assertion during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu at Iga Iduganran while fighting for the stability and peace of the easterners in Lagos

The Ohanaeze president-general hinted that conversations on the separation between Ndigbo and Yoruba is late, noting "we are now inseparable"

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has explained the major reason why the Igbos did not declare support for Asiwaju Bola AHmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

On Saturday, December 16, during his visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, in his palace, Iwuanyanwu said the Igbo didn't vote for Tinubu because they were told it was their turn to produce the country’s next president.

He disclosed further that now, the entire Igbo nation has resolved to support President Tinubu's-led federal government, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Iwuanyanwu thereby appealed to the monarch for a renewed relationship between the Igbo and the Yoruba in Lagos state.

Responding, Oba Akiolu urged Igbo in Lagos to play by the rules, Vanguard reported.

The Ohanaeze leader said:

“During the election, we, Igbo didn’t vote for Bola because we were told it was our turn.

“Bola was very good to us when he was governor. He treated Ndigbo very well. During the time of the governorship, Igbo in Lagos came to me, and I told them to support Governor Sanwo Olu."

