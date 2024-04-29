A Nigerian lady was invited to the supermarket for a free shopping spree, and the video has gone viral on TikTok

In a trending video, the lady was able to carry many food items, such as spaghetti, groundnut oil and bags of rice

After the shopping spree, the total money she shopped was calculated to be N306,000 which was paid by the man who took her there

A Nigerian man took a lady to the supermarket and asked her to take anything she wanted.

The man, Asherkine, is known for surprising strangers with a free shopping spree, which he pays for.

The lady concentrated on food items. Photo credit: TikTok/@theasherkine.

Source: TikTok

Asherkine picked a random lady named Esther, who is from Delta State, and took her to a big supermarket.

When they entered the supermarket, Esther was told to carry anything she wanted within 30 seconds.

Man takes lady to supermarket for 30 seconds shopping

She was very fast and able to pick up many valuable items. Esther, however, concentrated on food items.

She picked bags of rice, spaghetti, bottles of vegetable oil and noodles. She was happy at the end as she said it was a dream come true.

After the money was calculated, Asherkine was asked to pay over N309,000.

Watch the video below:

@Justlyman2 said:

"Finally, someone did this challenge right, Ester Don establish."

@BLUE D said:

"Esther was black and broke but when Esther met Asherkine, Esther establish."

@Kike said:

"As I open my mouth in awe when she grabbed the spaghetti e never close till now."

@Ade__bimpe said:

"Goosebumps. Me wey never chop since morning."

@Tega_Nuel said:

"Esther wants to establish in 30 seconds."

@mikeroyce_s.m commented:

"You jam person wey Dey plan open provisions shop."

@PrettyPetite said:

"Asherkine is literally the richest Nigerian TikToker."

Another free shopping video goes viral

Meanwhile, a man who was given 60 seconds to pick groceries in a supermarket left everyone surprised because of his speed.

The man ran around the supermarket, picking many expensive items and loading them in his cart.

The video got a lot of comments from social media users, some of whom said the man prepared for the event beforehand.

Source: Legit.ng