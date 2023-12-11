Ohanaeze Ndigbo has expressed deep concern over IPOB's leader, Nnamdi Kanu's continued detention in DSS custody

The group in their fresh bid to meet with President Tinubu and discuss important issues bothering the South-East region, has listed the release of Kanu as a top priority

Also, in the group's fresh demand to be tabled before Tinubu is the security of the region, a source disclosed

The apex-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is planning to table key demands before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo wants Tinubu's government to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu from DSS detention. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, some of the demands include efforts to smoothen the South-West and South-East relationship in the Nigerian polity.

According to a source, the group wants President Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since the days of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking further, the source disclosed that the previous efforts by an amalgamation of groups, including political leaders, governors of the South-East states, and Ohanaeze, aimed at securing reprieve for Kanu had failed to yield results because of an apparent 'politicisation of the bid'.

However, the source hinted that a fresh bid to secure the release of Kanu, aside from attaining some collaborative measures with the Federal Government, was underway.

This comes after an aide of President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, reacted to reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma is blocking the release of Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Uzodimma breaks silence over alleged role in blocking Nnamdi Kanu's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has denied playing a role in blocking the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

Governor Uzodimma, seeking a second term in office, refuted these claims on Thursday, November 9, during an interview on Channels TV's prime-time program Politics Today.

The Imo state governor revealed that he and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo are working behind the scenes to secure his release from the Department of State Security (DSS) custody.

Nnamdi Kanu: Court lifts ban on IPOB as terrorist group, fines Tinubu's FG N8 billion

Meanwhile, the Enugu state high court delivered a crucial judgment in favour of Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice A. O. Onovo on Thursday, October 26, declared the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra by the Southeast Governors' Forum as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void.

In his judgment on Thursday, Justice Onovo agreed with Kanu and declared IPOB proscription "unconstitutional and illegal."

