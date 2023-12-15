The Ijaw National Congress (INC) said President Bola Tinubu is quiet about the political crisis the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike is causing because he is supporting him

The INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, said any slap on Governor Siminalayi Fubara, is a slap on the Ijaw nation

Okaba said the Ijaw people are really angry and will not allow any attempt to remove Fubara from office

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of supporting the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, in the power tussle with Governor Siminalayi Fubara in Rivers state.

The INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba alleged that Tinubu has refused to caution Wike over the political crisis in the oil-rich state, The Punch reported.

Okaba stated this while speaking to journalists at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, December 15.

He led hundreds of Ijaws youths on a solidarity march to Governor Fubara.

“But for him to keep quiet and allow Wike to misbehave shows that there is some tacit support. And we shall not take that.

“As we speak, our people are so angered; our people are so frustrated to the extent that we can no longer guarantee if things continue in this way, the safety of the oil installations in Ijaw land and our region.”

Okaba said the Ijaw nation is angry over the alleged marginalization of the people and will not allow any political move to Fubara from office

“40 million Ijaw people are angered and aggrieved. And they are saying that a slap on Governor Fubara is a slap on the entire Ijaw nation.

“Any attempt to further close up or political space to remove Siminalayi Fubara from office is a call for fire.”

