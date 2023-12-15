Nnamdi Kanu's legal team is currently at the Supreme Court, awaiting the final judgement on the embattled IPOB's leader case

At the moment, reports disclose that there is tight security along the road leading to the Supreme Court and inside the court

Interestingly, Omoyele Sowore lamented how the secret police refused him access to the court

On Friday, December 15, the Supreme Court will decide on the fate of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

Sowore says DSS has refused to let him attend the court proceedings on Kanu's trial. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore, @AkpiSpeed, @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Facebook

Recall that the Supreme Court had fixed the date, to deliver judgment on the case involving Kanu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government.

However, the embattled IPOB leader has been in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody since the days of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a twist on Friday, Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate under the African Action Congress (AAC), has raised an alarm via his Facebook page that the Department of State Services (DSS) has manned the Supreme Court premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ahead of the Supreme Court judgment, Sowore disclosed that the operatives of the secret police stationed at the gate denied him access to the court.

The human rights activist in a now trending video, described the action of the DSS operatives as "shameful", alleging the APC is behind Kanu's persecution.

He wrote:

"I tried attending the Supreme Court ruling for #FreeNnamdiKanuNow this morning but was denied access by an unruly team of @OfficialDSSNG officers stationed at the gate of the #SupremeCourtofNigeria screaming #AccessforSowore. It was shameful and this tells that the persecution of Nnamdi Kanu is an @OfficialAPCNg official position. The regime of Bola Tinubu @officialABAT is in on it."

Watch the video below:

Tinubu gets urgent demand from Ohanaeze Ndigbo over Nnamdi Kanu's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is planning to table key demands before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Some of the demands include efforts to smoothen the southwest and southeast relationship.

According to a source, the group wants President Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since the days of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nnamdi Kanu: Court lifts ban on IPOB as terrorist group

Meanwhile, the Enugu State High Court delivered a crucial judgment in favour of Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice A. O. Onovo, on Thursday, October 26, declared the proscription of the IPOB by the Southeast Governors' Forum as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void.

In his judgment, Justice Onovo agreed with Kanu and declared IPOB's proscription "unconstitutional and illegal."

Source: Legit.ng