Asari Dokubo has accused Bola Tinubu's government of sponsoring the crisis rocking Governor Siminalayi Fubara's government

Dokubno alleged that Tinubu and his men aimed to get at Ijaw people therefore bringing chaos to Rivers state

The former Niger Delta militant leader maintained that Ijaw people are very angry with Tinubu and as it stands now, there is nothing he (Dokubo) can do to stop the Rivers political crisis

The former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has dragged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into the political crisis rocking Rivers state.

Asari Dokubo alleged Tinubu is behind Wike and Fubara's rift.

Asari Dokubo slams fresh allegation against Tinubu in trending video

In a trending video, Dokubo disclosed that the Ijaw people are angry with President Tinubu's-led federal government over the ongoing feud between the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and his successor, Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Dokubo stated in the viral video clip on Wednesday, December 13, that the present situation in Rivers state, has indicated that the Tinubu administration is a nightmare for the Ijaw people, Vanguard reported.

The former Niger Delta leader said the political crisis rocking the Rivers state is serving as a litmus test for Tinubu’s administration.

According to him, if there would be “any fire” as a consequence of the alleged bad governance, it would begin in Rivers state.

Dokubo said:

“I cannot stop them. As an individual, I cannot stop them, I cannot even stand in their way.”

Watch Dokubo's video below

This comes after 27 members of the 32-member crisis-rocked Assembly had on Monday, December 11, announced their defection to the APC and was barred by the court from the state House of assembly premises.

“He’s traveling on a dangerous path”: Asari Dokubo condemns Tinubu’s appointments, video trends

In a trending video, the leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, (NDVF), Alhaji Asari Dokubo, accused President Tinubu of being one-sidedAlhaji Asari Dokubo in his choice of political appointments.

Asari, who vigorously campaigned for Tinubu's presidency and even secured a meeting with him at the Aso Rock Villa, criticised the president's recent appointments and maintained that he was walking on a "very dangerous path".

This was made known in a video shared by @_weyimi, an X user, on Sunday, November 5.

Fubara fumes over impeachment plot

Also, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sim Fubara declared that he would not surrender his mandate and the progress of the state to the alleged acts of intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage against him.

Fubara also tasked Nigerians to have faith in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the federal level.

