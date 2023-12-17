The Supreme Court judgment on the Kano governorship election dispute will determine the actual winner of the March 18 poll

The legal battle involved Governor Abba Yusuf of the NNPP and APC's Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, who was declared the winner by the appeal court

Ahead of the much-anticipated judgment, a political analyst and LP chieftain, Eunice Atuejide, hinted that Gov Yusuf is the people's choice and should be favoured by the apex court

Kano - Eunice Atuejide, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Apapa federal constituency in the 2023 election, has urged the Supreme Court to rule in favour of Governor Abba Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 16, Atuejide maintained that the will of the people of Kano state should be reflected in the Supreme Court's final judgment on the Kano governorship election dispute.

Recall that the appeal court in Abuja on Friday, November 17, sacked Governor Yusuf.

The court upheld the tribunal's verdict led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan Osadebay, which sacked Yusuf on September 20, 2023.

The lower court declared Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the March 18 governorship election in Kano state, and Governor Yusuf headed to the Supreme Court to challenge his removal.

Speaking further, the former presidential candidate, Atuejide, warned that any judgment contrary to the people's choice may lead to widespread unrest in Kano and other states across the country.

The LP chieftain opined thus:

"The Supreme Court should rule in favour of the candidate of NNPP Abba Kabir Yusuf because that's the governor the people of Kano chose.

"Anything different would most definitely cause serious unrest in Kano which would surely trickle down to other States of the country."

