Nnamdi Kanu's fate will be decided by the Supreme Court on Friday, December 15

The apex court will in its judgment tomorrow determine if the federal government should release Kanu or not

Meanwhile, the embattled IPOB leader has been in DSS custody since the days of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Supreme Court has fixed a date to deliver judgment on the case involving the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government.

The Supreme Court will determine Nnamdi Kanu’s fate, the federal government insists. Photo credit: @General_Somto

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels TV, the apex court will on Friday, December 15th, deliver judgement on the appeal seeking to compel the FG to release IPOB's leader Kanu from detention.

Meanwhile, a five-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun had in October fixed the date after counsel for both the FG and the detained IPOB leader adopted their final briefs of argument.

While Kanu prayed to the court to not only order his immediate release from detention and to equally award very heavy and punitive costs against the FG, the FG however, urged the apex court to uphold the amended brief of argument he filed on May 3, 2023.

Tinubu gets urgent demand from Ohanaeze Ndigbo over Nnamdi Kanu's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is planning to table key demands before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Some of the demands include efforts to smoothen the southwest and southeast relationship.

According to a source, the group wants President Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since the days of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

Is Uzodimma blocking Nnamdi Kanu's release?

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, denied playing a role in blocking the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

During an interview on Channels TV's prime-time programme Politics Today on Thursday, November 9, Governor Uzodimma refuted these claims.

The Imo state governor revealed that he and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo were working behind the scenes to secure his release from the Department of State Security (DSS) custody.

Nnamdi Kanu: Court lifts ban on IPOB as terrorist group

Meanwhile, the Enugu State High Court delivered a crucial judgment in favour of Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice A. O. Onovo, on Thursday, October 26, declared the proscription of the IPOB by the Southeast Governors' Forum as illegal, unconstitutional, and null and void.

In his judgment, Justice Onovo agreed with Kanu and declared IPOB's proscription "unconstitutional and illegal."

Source: Legit.ng