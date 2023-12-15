Some top government officials appointed by Buhari's minister have been relieved of their jobs

President Tinubu's government fired the aviation chiefs directly employed by Senator Hadi Sirika, the former aviation minister

Meanwhile, aviation experts who confirmed the development defended the decision of the current administration, noting it was a move to cleanse the sector

FCT, Abuja - The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered the sack of 33 directors under his ministry.

On Thursday, December 14, aviation experts confirmed the development to newsmen in Abuja.

Reason Keyamo sacked all directors in the aviation sector

The government also confirmed the development in a statement signed by Odutayo Oluseyi, the spokesperson for Keyamo, on Thursday in Abuja.

Daily Trust reported that the experts described the development as a "clean sweep and reversal of the last-minute appointments" made by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari when Senator Hadi Sirika was minister of aviation.

On May 23, 2023, a week before the expiration of the Buhari administration, Sirika had appointed 33 directors and a new managing director for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

He also created directorates that were hitherto non-existent in all the agencies.

But six months later, all the appointees were sacked in a major shake-up that caught those affected unawares, The Cable reported.

Tinubu sacks MDs of FAAN, NAMA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the sack of Kabir Yusuf Mohammed as the managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

In released on Wednesday evening, December 13, Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, said Tinubu appointed Olubunmi Oluwaseun Kuku as the substantive MD of FAAN to replace Mohammed.

The president also removed Tayib Adetunji Odunowo as the MD of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Tinubu sacks NBC DG, NAN MD, NTA DG

Meanwhile, President Tinubu, on Thursday, October 19, ordered the sack of some heads of government agencies under the Ministry of Information.

The special adviser to the president on media publicity made this known through a statement.

According to the statement shared by @DOlusegun, an aide to the president on social media via X page (formerly Twitter), Tinubu immediately appointed their replacements.

