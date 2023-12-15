Senate President Godswill Akpabio has debunked the report that he collapsed after the colloquium organised in honour of his 61st birthday

FCT, Abuja - The report that Senate Godswill Akpabio collapsed at a colloquium held in honour of his 61st birthday in Abuja on Thursday, December 14, has been debunked.

Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Akpabio, in a statement on Friday, December 15, said nothing of such an incident happened to the senate president.

Akpabio denies collapsing at the colloquium

Eyiboh maintained that the report was the extension of the fictional scenario that Senate President Akpabio was tired at the end of the Colloquium that complemented activities marking his 61st birthday.

The news was shared by a media aide to Akpavio, Ahmad Tijani Ibn Mustapha, in a tweet on Friday morning.

“The rumours which have come to our notice through word of mouth from concerned and patriotic stakeholders have been fanned by some social media news channels with a notoriety for the dissemination of phoney newsflashes.

“It was especially disconcerting that the conjectures on the wellbeing of the Senate President came after he was celebrated by the crème-de-crème of the nation’s leadership across all sectors at the Colloquium that was focused on defining a legislative agenda for national development."

Eyiboh added that the senate president was on his feet for over 30 minutes at the colloquium. Akpabio's expression that he was tired of people around him when President Tinubu left the Transcorp Hotel venue was spread as a fainting spell or collapse.

