Senate President Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that he had malaria that was worsened by stress

Akpabio, who said he was exhausted, advised others to drink water daily so they don’t get exhausted

He stated this while reacting to a rumour that he slumped and collapsed at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and was rushed to the hospital.

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has addressed a rumour that he slumped and collapsed at his 61st birthday colloquium in Abuja on Thursday, December 14.

Akpabio said he was diagnosed with malaria, which was worsened by stress, Daily trust reported.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen at the Senate on Friday, December 15.

“What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity. I went home and I called my doctors and I was assured that I had malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion.

“In fact, anybody could be exhausted. Please, drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted.”

