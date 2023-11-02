Godswill Akpbio, the president of the Senate, has sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Kogi Central as the second new PDP Senator in the Red Chamber

Last week, Akpabio swore in Senator Amos Yohanna from Adamawa North after his legal battle with former Senator Elisha Abbo

Akpoti-Uduaghan and Yohanna had a long legal battle with their opponents from the APC before securing their victory and becoming Nigerian senators

FCT, Abuja - Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, has sworn in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, as senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District after a long legal battle at the court.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is the second senator of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Akpabio would swear in within the space of one week. The first was Amos Yohanna, Adamawa North.

Akpabio swears in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Photo Credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Twitter

How 2 new PDP senators emerge in the Senate

The two new senators have emerged after defeating their opponents from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Elisha Abbo and Abubakar Ohere, from Adamawa and Kogi states.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

With the swearing-in of Akpoti-Uduaghan, the number of the PDP senators has increased by two while that of the APC dropped by two. This is a plus for the leading opposition in the upper legislative chamber.

The appellate court dismissed the appeal of Senator Ohere over lack of merit, and Akpoti-Uduaghan was affirmed as the authentic winner of the February 25 national assembly election in the Kogi Central senatorial district.

Tribunal sacks Kogi APC Senator

Earlier in September, the victory of Ohere of the APC was nullified by the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Lokoja.

At about 11:45 am on Thursday, November 2, the Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, administered the oath of office and oath of allegiance on the new senator on the directive of Akpabio.

The new north-central senator then proceeded to receive her copy of the Senate standing-rule from the Senate President and have an handshake before she was led to her seat.

Source: Legit.ng