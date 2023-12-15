Akpabio's alleged collapse at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja raised concerns about his health

Akpabio was bidding farewell to President Bola Tinubu when he reportedly slumped

The Senate president was swiftly taken to the hospital in Abuja, where he was wheeled into a specially designated room for further medical attention

The birthday colloquium, held at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, marked the 61st birthday of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio's collapse at his 61st birthday colloquium sparks concerns. Photo credit: The Senate President - Nigeria

The Thursday, December 14 event brought together notable figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other dignitaries.

However, things took a different turn as Akpabio reportedly collapsed at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and was rushed to the hospital.

Akpabio was bidding farewell to President Tinubu when the incident happened, leading to his immediate hospitalisation, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

Sources also disclosed that Akpabio was briefly stabilised before being taken to the hospital, The Punch report added.

“He has remained at the hospital,” one of the sources added.

Tinubu praises Akpabio, House speaker

Meanwhile, at the event, President Tinubu expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts of the executive and legislative arms of government to address the challenges confronting Nigeria.

“Having Senate President Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Right Honourable Abbas, on my side is enough for me to succeed, and we will succeed," a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media & publicity quoted Tinubu as saying at the event.

Akpabio lists governors, senators who may dump PDP for APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Godswill Akpabio satirically disclosed that some senators and governors in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may dump the party and join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this during his remark at his birthday celebration organised for him at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on Friday, December 8.

At the event, the former governor of Akwa Ibom said, "Very soon, we will all become one family."

Akpabio swears in Kogi central senator

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that Akpabio swore in Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Kogi central as the second new PDP senator in the red chamber.

Akpabio also swore in Senator Amos Yohanna from Adamawa North after his legal battle with former Senator Elisha Abbo.

Akpoti-Uduaghan and Yohanna had a long legal battle with their opponents from the APC before securing their victory and becoming Nigerian senators.

