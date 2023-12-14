The good people of Rivers state have been affected by the political crisis rocking the state's assembly

Whilst the majority of the lawmakers declared their loyalty to former Governor Nyesom Wike, only a few are in support of Governor Siminalayi Fubara's government

However, the Rivers state APC maintained that President Tinubu's move to reconcile Wike and his political godson, Fubara has failed

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An emerging report has it that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not keeping calm over the crisis rocking Rivers state.

Tinubu's peace move to reconcile Fubara and his predecessor, Wike is not working. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, the caretaker committee chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state, Tony Okocha, has explained President Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers crisis.

On Thursday, December 14, Okocha disclosed to newsmen in Abuja that Tinubu's move to end the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has collapsed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng reported earlier that Tinubu recently held a meeting with Wike and Fubara at the presidential villa in Abuja, to broker peace between the two politicians in the state.

But in the last four days, the crisis assumed a new dimension with the demolition of the state House of Assembly Complex and defection of 27 members of the assembly loyal to Wike, to the APC.

Addressing a press conference at the APC national secretariat on Thursday, following the developments in the state, Okocha said the crisis in the state has continued to fester.

He said:

“I wasn’t part of it, but whatever that was, has broken down, and it has been broken irreconcilably.”

APC wooing Wike, Okocha hinted

He also said the four members of the state House of Assembly led by the factional Speaker, Edison Ehie, who sat and passed the budget presented to them by the state Governor Fubara for the 2024 fiscal year were dwelling on illegality, saying their action would not stand.

Okocha said the APC was wooing Wike to defect to the party, stressing that as soon as he became a member of the APC, he would become the party’s leader in the state.

Falana speaks on Rivers lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Human Rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) weighed in on the crisis rocking the Rivers state assembly.

The foremost constitutional lawyer said the Rivers state lawmakers whose seats were declared vacant were unexposed to sound legal advice.

Falana made this assertion in an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today on Wednesday, December 13.

Rivers: Amid Political feud, Gov Fubara celebrates Wike at 56

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that Governor Fubara congratulated Wike via social media as he clocked 56 on Wednesday, December 13.

Both men have been in a heated feud for weeks, and it seems a peaceful resolution has yet to manifest between them.

Despite their political feud, Governor Fubara honoured Wike via a social media post on his official X handle.

Source: Legit.ng