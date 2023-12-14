Governor Siminalayi Fubara is currently losing hold of power in Rivers state following a recent move by some of Nyesom Wike's loyal men

As it stands, Fubara's cabinet is gradually reducing as Wike's loyal men have decided to walk away from their jobs

Two more commissioners on Thursday, December 14, resigned from their positions and expressed gratitude to Governor Fubara for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

An emerging report has it that two more commissioners in Rivers state, have resigned from their positions in the state's executive council.

Wike's loyal men resigned from their position in Governor Fubara's cabinet. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Why did two more commissioners resign in Rivers

As reported by Daily Trust, they are the commissioner for works and staunch loyalists of former governor Nyesom Wike, Dr George-Kelly Alabo, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation, Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo-Aguma.

In the letter dated December 14 and addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara through the secretary to the state government, Alabo, who served as Wike’s commissioner of works, said he resigned based on the dictates of his conscience.

In the letter titled, ‘Resignation as Honourable Commissioner For Works, Rivers State, he wrote:

“My decision to resign is anchored on my conscience, personal philosophy, and professional ethics. This decision was taken after deep introspection.”

Alabo thanked Governor Fubara for the opportunity to serve.

Wike, Fubara feud as Rivers attorney general resigns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zacchaeus Adangor, the attorney-general and commissioner of justice in Rivers state, unexpectedly resigned from his position.

As reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, December 14, the announcement was made through a formal letter addressed to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

In the letter, Adangor cited "personal reasons" as the primary motivation behind the decision.

Rivers crisis: "Tinubu’s move to reconcile Wike, Fubara has collapsed" - APC

Also, Legit.ng reported earlier that Rivers APC chieftain, Tony Okocha, disclosed that President Tinubu's peace move to reconcile Wike and Fubara has collapsed as the crisis in the state has continued to fester.

Okocha said the APC was wooing Wike to defect to the party, stressing that as soon as he became a member of the APC, he would become the party’s leader in the state.

Rivers: INEC told to conduct fresh election

Legit. ng also reported that the national working committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it thoroughly reviewed the state of the party in Rivers state.

The review was conducted during the PDP’s 580th meeting, and it focused on the defection of 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng