The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, has been congratulated for clocking 56 by the Governor of Rivers State, Sim Fubara

Both men have been in a heated feud for weeks, and it seems a peaceful resolution has yet to manifest between them

Despite their political feud, Governor Fubara honoured Wike via a social media post on his official X handle

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State congratulated his predecessor and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike as he clocked 56 on Wednesday, December 13.

The governor's congratulatory message is coming at a time when both men are entangled in a heated feud over the political structure and supremacy of the oil-rich state.

The political crisis in Rivers state still remains unsolved as both parties involved are yet to reach amicable resolution.

In his birthday message to the FCT minister, Gov Fubara wrote:

"Congratulations your Excellency @GovWike."

Governor Fubara and Wike had been feuding for over a month when the latter accused the former of plotting to collapse his political structure and relevance in the state.

In the heat of their feud, there were plots in the Rivers state parliament to impeach Governor Fubara as most house members were loyalists of Wike.

Rivers crisis: 27 PDP lawmakers decamp to APC

The feud further escalated when 27 lawmakers of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) decamped to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), a party whose government Wike currently serves as a minister.

In a couple of days from their switch, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is expected to organise a by-election to replace the 27 PDP lawmakers who decamped to APC as required by the statutory provisions of the Electoral Act of 2022.

However, attempts to resolve the feud between Governor Fubara and Wike have proved abortive despite interventions from top political, traditional and religious figures in Rivers State and at the national level.

PDP urges INEC to conduct fresh elections over defection of Rivers lawmakers to APC

In another report, the PDP has declared the seats of the 27 former lawmakers who defected to APC vacant.

The PDP urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections in the constituencies of the defected lawmakers.

The opposition party said the Constitutional provision made it clear the defected lawmakers vacated and lost their seats.

