Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Wednesday, December 13, said it has no hand in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers state.

Legit.ng reports that the crisis involves Governor Siminalayi Fubara; Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); and the ex-Rivers governor's loyalists.

The political crisis in Rivers state continues. Photo credits: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Rivers: Wike's position not our position - FG

Per Vanguard newspaper, the Bola Tinubu administration emphatically declared that Wike’s position was not shared by the government.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, stated this in a chat with state house correspondents after briefing on the outcomes of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja. Leadership newspaper also noted the FG's stance.

Asked whether the federal government shares Wike’s position on the matter as a member of the federal cabinet, the information minister replied:

“Well, he is a federal cabinet member; he is involved in the situation in the state. That cannot be a federal government position. How can it be the federal government’s position?”

Idris added:

“The federal government is always interested in the well-being of all the states, and in that direction, the federal government will always align with everyone in Nigeria to make sure that there is peace and tranquillity in all parts of this country.

“But you know that what has happened in Rivers is not a creation of the federal government. It is a political problem that is brewing in the state. The federal government never had any hand in creating that problem.”

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng