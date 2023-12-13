Organised labour has dragged Tinubu's government over its decision to privatise the power sector

NLC president, Joe Ajaero said the decision to sell the country's Transmission Company, will lead to great danger to the economy and the major stakeholders involved

Meanwhile, Tinubu's government noted that it was unbundling the TCN in line with the Electricity Act

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has frowned against the recent move of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government.

Organised labour has rejected the planned privatization of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) as announced by the federal government.

Vanguard reported on Wednesday, December 13, that NLC warned that among others, it would worsen the socio-economic conditions of Nigerians.

The president of NLC, Joe Ajaero, disclosed that the planned privatization portends grave danger to Nigeria's power sector and holds great fear and trepidation for major stakeholders within the sector.

NLC, therefore called on all Nigerians to rise against it in the interest of future generations, arguing that “It imperils the ability of the state to control, regulate and guarantee the safety of the nation’s grid system at all times, The Punch reported.

Labour made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, titled “Intended power sector policies: Same mistake, defender consequences betraying hopes of Nigerians”.

Part of the statement reads:

“The disaster that will befall the nation’s power sector would be multidimensional. The quest to ultimately hand over the Transmission infrastructure would expose the nation to blackmails and weaken the ability of the sector to transmit and distribute power around the country."

