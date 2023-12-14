The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reacted to the decision of the federal government to exempt tertiary institutions from IPPIS

The ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, commended President Bola Tinubu, describing it as a good step in the right direction

Osodeke, however, said removing lecturers from IPPIS is not the only issue the union has with the federal government

FCT, Abuja - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for exempting tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) payment platform.

The ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged the Tinubu-led federal government to resolve all other pending issues to have a strike-free university system.

Speaking with Daily Trust, Osodeko said the development would bring universities back on track.

“If that is correct, it is a good step in the right direction. We commend the administration for that. That’s what we’re talking about. If that’s correct, we are now coming up as universities gradually.

He said the federal government should also address the issue of ASUU members who were punished for asking for their rights.

“We are also saying that while correcting those issues, the government should also correct the issue of our members who were punished for asking for the correct things. That is the next step to talk about."

He added that:

“Although that’s not the only issue, there are a lot of issues, but if the government has done this, they should also do other things so that we can have a flawless issue where there will be no strike.”

FEC finally exempts universities, polys, others from IPPIS

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal executive council (FEC) excluded universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and other tertiary institutions from IPPIS.

Professor Tahir Maman, minister of education, disclosed the exemption after the federal cabinet meeting at the presidential villa, Abuja on Wednesday, December 13. He said this takes immediate effect.

In his contribution, Muhammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, described the development as a “big relief”.

IPPIS causing lecturers shortage - ASUU

In another related news, Legit.ng noted that ASUU attributed the shortage of academic staff to the increasing departure of lecturers from Nigeria and concerns related to the IPPIS.

Various ASUU branches shared insights into the extent of the issue.

