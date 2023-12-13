A lawmaker representing Okrika in the Rivers house of assembly, Linda Somari Stewart, has reportedly made a U-turn on her earlier defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng had on Monday, December 11, reported that the 27 lawmakers loyal to the immediate past governor of the state and minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to APC

But in a recent development, the South-South stalwart has officially announced her return to the PDP

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Linda Somari Stewart, one of the 27 Rivers state house of assembly members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), has made a U-turn.

According to Sahara Reporters on Wednesday, December 13, Stewart, the lawmaker representing Okrika in the Rivers state assembly “made a u-turn as the seats of the defectors were about to be declared vacant”.

Her defection means Stewart has moved from minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s camp to Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s camp. It also means that she returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Telegraph noted.

