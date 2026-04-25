Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh caught the attention of the internet following a post she made

This came hours after reports about her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s marriage, went viral

The mum of one took to the internet to speak on delay and God’s blessing, leaving many to react

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh appears to be having a time of her life amid reports of marital crisis between her ex‑husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared a fiery sermon with her fans, stressing the importance of faith, readiness, and expectation when it comes to God’s blessings.

Tonto Dikeh shares cryptic sermon as Olakunle Churchill’s marriage saga unfolds. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

In her post, Tonto declared that breakthroughs often come suddenly, without warning or delay, and urged her followers to remain grounded and prepared for divine overflow.

She wrote:

“CAN I TALK TO SOMEONE THIS MORNING:- It will suddenly happen.

No warning, no delay. Just breakthrough, after breakthrough. God moves fast when it’s time. So stay ready. Stay grounded. Stay expectant. Because when it begins, it won’t trickle…It will overflow. GOD LOVES YOU SOOOO MUCH.”

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh was forced to take drastic action online after sharing a video of her outing with her stepdaughter.

She posted moments she shared with her son and stepdaughter, as well as a video of herself worshipping in church.

In the caption, she wrote, “What God cannot do does not exist,” as she posed with the children eating after the church service.

She later locked her comment section due to reactions from fans. Such as her taking back her man, she wining against Rosy, and she laughing last and best made the mother of one take the action online.

In the post, a fan known as Stanley Ejiofor said that the actress had “scored Rosy 5-0.” Another user, Lucci Gucci Official, stated that Tonto Dikeh should get her “back,” while Porschmodubuedsea wrote, “He who laughs last laughs best, enjoy your life, Tonto.”

Other users also shared suggestive comments, which reportedly prompted her to lock the comment section to prevent further reactions.

The actress's action comes after her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer, reportedly unfollowed each other amid alleged issues in their marriage.

A few months earlier, Rosy had tried to silence critics by insisting that all was well in her marriage to Churchill.

Tonto Dikeh had also clarified her relationship with Churchill, praising him in a post while appreciating his role in their son’s life.

Netizens react to Tonto Dikeh's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

success__chizzy_ said:

"Mummy of Nigeria."

_social_media_pekin said:

"He who laugh last,laugh best 👌."

sta.rvicki said:

"This dress is so beautiful ❤️❤️."

rechaelokonkwo said:

"Her Excellency."

prominent_bodysecret said:

"Hmmmm... I am actually getting so tired😔😔.... Thanks for the motivation."

mekbrand_electronics said:

"Amen. It’s my birthday today. God let this words begin to manifest in my life Amen 🙏."

libjue1 said:

"Ada EL-ROL, looking gorgeous as always. 😍😍 May you have a blessed and peaceful Saturday."

Tonto Dikeh’s message on God’s blessings sparks buzz. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng