Olamide Oladiji, the speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, has said Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will now be the state's acting governor.

The announcement followed the receipt of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's letter on the transmission of power, The Nation reported.

According to Oladiji, there is a need for a constitutional procedure, and he would ask the Clerk of the House to inform the Secretary of the State Government.

The speaker said the lawmakers are aware of his meeting with President Bola Tinubu and have accepted Governor Akeredolu's letter.

He added that the House would not sit on the matter and that a press release should be expected after the power transmission process.

With the development, Aiyedatiwa will now be acting as governor of the state until a former declaration is made, the speaker said.

