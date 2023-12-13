President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been told not to take sides in the Ondo and Rivers state political crisis

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, stated this on Wednesday, December 13

Nabena said the APC must always portray the attributes of democracy by following the statutory provisions of the constitution

FCT, Abuja - The ex-deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against taking sides or getting involved in the political crisis in Rivers State involving former governor Nyesom Wike and incumbent governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Nabena also urged the President, in his role as the father of the nation, to refrain from engaging in political manoeuvres in Ondo state.

The ongoing disagreement between the current and former governors of Rivers State over specific political interests has intensified the political tension in the region.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja on Wednesday, December 13, the APC chieftain emphasised the importance of respecting the constitution of Nigeria concerning both Ondo and Rivers State.

He said:

"The constitution of our Nation must be recognised and respected at this time in Rivers and Ondo states."

Nabena's message to Tinubu

Nabena stressed that President Tinubu should demonstrate his commitment to democracy rather than dictatorial tendencies and refrain from playing politics with the affairs of the two states.

"We are democrats and not dictators in APC, so we should be mindful of our actions. The implications of this action in River state might be dangerous for our party in the near future if the right thing is not done quickly now, if not, what happened before in 2019 will happen again with litigations here and there," Nabena warned.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain emphasised Tinubu's belief in political and social equality, urging him not to engage in political gamesmanship with Rivers and Ondo states.

Akeredolu's deputy declared as acting governor

Meanwhile, the Ondo State House of Assembly has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the state's acting governor.

Olamide Oladiji, the speaker of the state house of assembly, said the move was necessary after receiving a letter of transmission of power from the ailing governor.

Oladiji explained that he would inform the house clerk of the next constitutional procedure to follow.

