Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a prominent Igbo socio-political group, has urged the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a Christmas present for the Southeast region.

Vice-President Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene emphasised the importance of Kanu's release, stating that anything less would be a devastating blow to the hopes of the Southeast people during this Christmas season.

The call comes ahead of the December 15 Supreme Court judgment in the Federal Government's case against Kanu.

Okeke-Ogene addressed claims that prominent Igbo figures, including regional governors, were complicit in Kanu's continued detention, dismissing them as unfounded.

He emphasised that competent courts had already cleared Kanu twice, but the government has yet to act on their decisions, The Punch reported.

He, therefore, urged President Bola Tinubu to follow the example of former presidents Yar'Adua and Jonathan, who successfully tackled the Niger Delta issue through dialogue and compromise.

He said:

“We prefer not to linger on the political aspects of Kanu's release. If he's set free on December 15, it's long overdue given the courts' previous rulings of his innocence and subsequent releases, yet no action has been taken.

“Hence, we expect the Supreme Court to deliver justice, hoping that President Bola Tinubu recognizes that the resources and lives spent on this matter aren't justifiable. Releasing Kanu as a Christmas gesture to the South-East is essential to restore peace in the region.

“We urge the President to follow the examples of past leaders like Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan, employing effective strategies to quell unrest in the Niger Delta. The average Igbo person faces similar circumstances and deserves resolution.”

Okeke-Ogene warned that failure to release Kanu would signify a "black Christmas" for the region and dash the hopes of the Southeast people.

He continued:

“By December 15, Kanu must regain freedom; anything less crushes the South-East's Christmas hope. Without his release, the region faces a bleak holiday season.

“We can't predict the court's decision, but we trust the Supreme Court's impartiality in a functional judicial system, free from government influence."

He also criticised the government's lack of cooperation with Finland in addressing the issue of IPOB's autopilot arm, led by Simon Ekpa, who is accused of fueling regional instability.

His words:

“We suspect the Federal Government finds pleasure in Simon Ekpa's actions in Finland. Alternatively, a diplomatic solution exists for this government-to-government issue, yet the Federal Government hasn't pursued this path for resolution.”

IPOB expresses concern about promotion of judge who remanded Kanu

Meanwhile, IPOB expressed concern about the promotion of Justice Tsammani Haruna to the Supreme Court, claiming it was a reward for his role in remanding Kanu without charges.

The group hopes that Haruna's promotion will not influence the Supreme Court's December 15th judgment in Kanu's case.

He added:

"Remember, Haruna approved the halt of the government's appeal after Kanu's acquittal in October 2022.

“IPOB hopes Haruna's quick promotion to the Supreme Court isn't meant to sway the panel ruling on Kanu's case on December 15, 2023."

Gov Uzodimma dismisses allegation of blocking Kanu's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Hope Uzodimma denied playing a part in the federal government's insistence on detaining Nnamdi Kanu.

He refuted the allegation and said he is working behind the scenes to secure the release of the IPOB leader.

