Appearing before the house of representatives on Tuesday, November 21, the chief of defence staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, declared Simon Ekpa a menace to Nigeria

Ekpa is a controversial leader of a Nigerian secessionist movement based in Finland

Musa said Finland must explain why it continues to protect the separatist leader, adding that the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria should be summoned to provide clarification on the stance of the European country's government

Awka, Anambra state - The chief of defence staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said Simon Ekpa was being protected by Finland.

Ekpa is a self-acclaimed Biafra agitator, who brands himself as a disciple of the detained leader of the controversial Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

'Biafra agitator, Ekpa, sabotaging our efforts' - CDS

There has been ceaseless agitation by IPOB proponents for an independent state of Biafra.

Ekpa had declared that elections in Nigeria would not be held in the entire south-east geopolitical zone and that there would be frequent sit-at-home exercise.

During a conference on a purported referendum in Finland in October, Ekpa declared that Biafra agitators "will burn Nigeria down."

Authorities in Nigeria have also linked perpetrators of mindless destructions and killings being experienced in the southeast region to Ekpa.

Speaking on efforts to tackle insecurity in the southeast, Musa blamed Ekpa, who he said is hampering security efforts in the region, The Nation reported.

The security chief stated that Leena Pylvänäinen, the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, must be summoned to provide clarification on the stance of the Finnish government.

Furthermore, the CDS disclosed that at the moment, about 140,000 terrorists have surrendered and are awaiting disarmament.

Nigerian police: IGP wants improved welfare

Meanwhile, another service chief present at the national assembly to brief the federal lawmakers was the inspector general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

He also said he met a “battered” force when he assumed office earlier this year (2023).

His words:

"Unfortunately, we met on the ground a police force that had been battered.

”A police force that has suffered serious neglect over the past few years."

One after the other, the security chiefs took turns to inform the lawmakers of their activities while they sought parliamentarians' all-round support, a report by Television Continental noted.

Ekpa arrested in Finland

In February, Legit.ng reported that Ekpa was arrested by Finland authority.

His arrest was confirmed by HS, a new outlet in Finland.

It was learnt that the police in the country led the seperatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

Ekpa released by Finnish authorities

Legit.ng also updated Nigerians on Ekpa's release.

The separatist was released after being interrogated for more than four hours.

