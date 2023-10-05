The Supreme Court has set December 15 as the judgment day for the appeal filed by the federal government and Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Following the final submission by the lawyer to the federal government, Tijani Gazali (SAN) and counsel to the embattled Kanu, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the court finally set the date.

The federal government is asking the court to set aside the ruling of the court of appeal, which dismissed the charges of treasonable felony it filed against Kanu and ordered for his release on the ground that he was unlawfully brought to Nigerian after he jumped bail.

On his part, Kanu is praying for the court to allow the judgment of the court of appeal and set aside the order of the federal government by staying the execution of the judgment.

