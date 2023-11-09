Governor Hope Uzodimma has denied playing a role in the federal government's refusal to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

He refuted this claim during a live interview on Thursday, November 9, while addressing his plans for Imolites ahead of Saturday's governorship poll

Governor Uzodimma said he is working behind the scenes with Ohaeneze Ndigbo to secure the IPOB leader's release

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has denied playing a role in blocking the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Governor Uzodimma, seeking a second term in office, refuted these claims on Thursday, November 9, during an interview on Channels TV's prime-time program Politics Today.

The Imo state governor revealed that he and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo are working behind the scenes to secure his release from the Department of State Security (DSS) custody.

When asked by the anchor of the program if he was a stumbling block to the release of the IPOB leader, Governor Uzodimma said:

"I can never be a stumbling block. Listen, I'm a matured Igbo leader who has a history before I became the governor.

"Nnamdi Kanu is our junior brother and we are working together with Ohanaeze Ndigbo to be able to secure Nnamdi Kanu release."

In his response, he stated that he does not want to make it a public discourse because the government don't function in such a manner.

Governor Uzodimma said:

"I only know between me and my God my role, and by the grace of God, I'm sure through dialogue the presidency will understand, the federal government will understand, and eventually Nnamdi Kanu will be released."

He further stated that he'd instead not go into unnecessary agitation occasioned by selfish interest "by those who want to create national confusion."

Uzodimma blocking release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu? Presidency speaks

Meanwhile, an aide of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma is blocking the release of Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu.

Diaspora-based Kanu has been in detention since he was brought back from Kenya in June 2021.

The IPOB leader has been prosecuted several times, and another hearing is due at the Supreme Court on December 15.

