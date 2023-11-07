A key aide of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma is blocking the release of Nigerian separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Diaspora-based Kanu has been in detention since he was brought back from Kenya in June 2021

The IPOB leader has been arraigned several times and another hearing is due at the Supreme Court on December 15

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu has debunked reports that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state is blocking the release by his principal of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of IPOB.

IPOB, a secessionist movement in Nigeria, is agitating for a sovereign nation of Biafra.

'Beware of fake news against Uzodimma': Presidency

Recent online reports claimed that President Tinubu "disclosed that efforts by his government to release Kanu are being frustrated by Uzodimma".

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest in Kenya and subsequent repatriation to Abuja, Nigeria, in June 2021.

Onanuga wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"The people of Imo State should please disregard the fake news in circulation that Governor Hope Uzodimma is blocking the release by President Bola Tinubu of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

"The fake news is obviously designed to build some resentment against the governor who has done very well for his people and who deserves a second term via Saturday’s election.

"President Tinubu did not meet Igbo businessmen on Monday. He didn’t say what was ascribed to him. He didn’t blame Gov. Uzodimma for anything.

"Sahara Reporters did not report the fake news. The link provided did not lead to the fake news on Sahara Reporters platform.

"It’s all wicked lies by politically desperate people."

Uzodimma didn't comment on Kanu's case

Earlier, in October 2022, Legit.ng reported that the media office of Governor Uzodimma dismissed a statement attributed to the state's chief executive concerning the Appeal Court case of the detained Kanu.

A statement sent to Legit.ng noted that the words attributed to Senator Uzodimma are fake news and should be disregarded.

