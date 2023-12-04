Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The former governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has taken Nigerians by surprise as he announced his next big venture.

El-Rufai on Monday morning, December 4, confirmed he is going into the private sector as he launches a $100 million venture capital fund for startups in Nigeria, particularly those in the Kaduna tech ecosystem.

In a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), the former governor urged Nigerians to pray for the success of the new firm that will begin operations by January 2024.

Announcing the key players that would head the firm he named "Afri-Venture Capital Company Ltd", El-Rufai tweeted:

"MONDAY ANNOUNCEMENT: I can confirm that our VC-PE firm, Afri-Venture Capital Company Ltd will by the Grace of God, begin operations initially in Abuja in January 2024 with Jimi Lawal, Hafiz Bayero, Eyo Ekpo and Kabir Yabo as founding directors and initial shareholders. I am privileged to be the part-time Chairman of the Board.

"Please pray for our success and the Nigerian (and in the near future African) innovators and entrepreneurs we hope to finance, nurture, and mentor to be the Dangote Group of the future."

This announcement by El-Rufai confirmed a report that revealed he has finally dumped politics and has ventured into business, "he plans to match his ambitions with actions".

According to the report, the Kaduna politician disclosed that he is willing to stake $2 million of his money for the offtake of the fund. Adding, he plans to convince investors to provide the remaining funding. The investors will mostly be those “who believe in us but don’t have the capacity or the time to do the analysis and evaluation. But they trust our judgment and they will come with us.”

He made this disclosure in Marrakech in November for the Africa Investment Forum where he spoke to BusinessDay.

