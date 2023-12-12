Bode George has insisted that the northern region must not present the PDP flagbearer in the 2027 election

According to him, the PDP would be consigned to the dustbin of history in 2027 if the idea is not jettisoned

George however urged the party leaders especially the elders to jettison personal interests and work in line with the PDP's constitution ahead of the election

The nation's main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is already making moves to ensure its house is in order before the forthcoming general election, scheduled to hold in 2027.

Bode George has kicked against Atiku or any other northerner emerging as a PDP candidate in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Bode George

But a former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has maintained that a northerner cannot be the presidential candidate of the party in the 2027 poll.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar was the flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, but lost to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a press briefing in Lagos state, to address internal issues in the party, George warned that the party risks losing the 2027 election and becoming extinct if the north gets the PDP presidential ticket, Daily Trust reported.

George made this disclosure on Monday, December 11, while noting that some people are already driving the idea of a northerner as the saviour in 2027, adding that the outcome would be calamitous for the party, The Cable report added.

He said:

“Until 2031, nobody should think of contesting for the presidential ticket of our party from the North. The real elders in our party should stand up and say the truth.”

