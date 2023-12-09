NNPP House of Representatives member Abdulmumin Jibrin, has dismissed the rumoured coalition with PDP and other parties

Jubrin said there is no truth in the rumour describing it as the handwork of mischief makers and should be regarded

He, however, said that the NNPP is open to merger and coalition with the ruling APC and other parties in the country

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - The House of Representatives member representing Kiru and Bebeji Federal Constituency, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has reacted to the alleged coalition with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jubrin said the NNPP is not in talks with the PDP or any political party at the moment.

NNPP lawmaker dismisses alleged coalition with PDP, others against Tinubu Photo Credit:@AbdulAbmJ

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @AbdulAbmJ, he described the report of forming a coalition with PDP as a blatant lie and an act of mischief makers that should be regarded.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The NNPP lawmaker, however, said the party is open to work with the ruing All Progressives Congress (APC) the PDP, Labour Party and any other political party in the country.

“Our attention has been drawn to a widely circulated message on some sections of the media that our great party, NNPP is in talks with the PDP and other parties for possible coalition.

“There is no any element of truth in this. It’s a blatant lie. Our party has consistently maintained a neutral stand that we are open to collaboration, alliance and even merger with the APC, PDP, LP and any other political party.

“There is presently no any talk whatsoever ongoing and the party did not attend any meeting to discuss coalition or merger with PDP or any other party. It is an act of mischief makers and should be regarded as such

SDP, PDP, others allegedly form movement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Social Democratic Party (SDP), PDP, NNPP and four other political parties allegedly formed a coalition.

Those allegedly involved in the coalition are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

SDP denies forming movement with PDP, NNPP, others against Tinubu

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the SDP on Friday, December 8, dismissed its rumoured coalition with some opposition parties to work against President Bola Tinubu.

Alfa Mohammed, the party’s spokesperson, stated that “the mainstream SDP is committed to constructively engaging with Tinubu’s administration for the next three years”.

The party vowed not to get involved in schemes aimed at destabilising the ruling APC government.

Source: Legit.ng