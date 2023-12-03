Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, is plotting to retain his grip on the party.

However, according to a report on Sunday, December 3, by The Nation, he and his loyalists are not comfortable with the party’s acting national chairman, Iliya Damagum.

Atiku has contested for the presidency unsuccessfully several times. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku doesn't have confidence in Damagum, report

They accuse Damagum of being loyal to the G-5, led by the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

It was gathered that faced with the strong opposition in the PDP, Atiku, and some party leaders are giving full support to the suspended national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, to win his case for reinstatement.

Party sources told The Nation that one of the major reasons the plot against Damagum has failed so far is the backing of Wike, the G-5, and some members of the PDP governors forum, led by Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng