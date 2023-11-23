PoliticsAPC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje's political intelligence is turning heads and has gotten the attention of PDP chieftain, Reno Omokri

The PDP chieftain took to his social media page on Thursday, to unmask Ganduje and his strategic approach to Nigeria's politics

According to Omokri, Ganduje's political acumen from perceived foolishness to strategic brilliance, is a gift likened to Obasanjo and Tinubu's hidden dynamics

Reno Omokri, a former special assistant on social media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has revealed some hidden traits of Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omokri hails Ganduje's political tactics, hits at Kwankwaso

In a series of tweets shared on his X page (formerly Twitter), the chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party throws a jibe at the leader of the NNPP leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is at loggerheads with Ganduje.

Recall that the Court of Appeal held on Wednesday, November 22, that Kwakwaso's political godson and governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, remained sacked.

The appellate court stated that what happened in the certified true copy (CTC) was a typo error that did not in any way invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court concerning the Kano election, Channels Television reported on Wednesday.

In a post on Thursday, November 23, Omokri maintained that Ganduje has the same gift as former President Olusegun Obaanji and President Bola AHmed Tinubu.

Onokri noted further that Ganduje, the former governor of Kano state is not loud as expected, rather he is strategic even when perceived to be foolish, he is extremely inteligent.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"Ganduje has the Obasanjo and Tinubu gift: He looks foolish but is extremely intelligent. He is also quick to hear, slow to anger, and even slower to speak and act. And as a result, he is strategic, whereas many others, especially those who underestimate him, are erratic. And he understands the greatest rule in politics. No permanent friend or enemy. Only permanent interests. And understanding that rule enables him to work with people he does like to achieve a goal he likes."

