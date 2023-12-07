The Kano state governorship election petition tribunal in September sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

The tribunal declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna, winner of the March election

The Appeal Court affirmed the tribunal's verdict in November, however, some supporters of the ruling administration in Kano are displeased and have now blamed the political situation in the state on President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Kano, Kano state - The Coalition of Arewa Forums in the southwest region, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of masterminding the political crisis in Kano state.

As reported by the Guardian newspaper on Thursday, December 7, the coalition alleged that President Tinubu is behind the imbroglio in Kano state ahead of the 2027 second-term bid.

President Tinubu blamed for Kano's political woes. Photo credits: Abdullahi Abba, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

'Tinubu’s administration aims to suppress North' – Coalition

The Sun newspaper quoted the coalition as saying that the Tinubu administration is working to suppress the North.

Per the newspaper, the Arewa coalition converged at the Cultural Centre in Mokola in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, to express their grievances.

According to them, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state, who was sacked by both the tribunal and Appeal Court, is the people's choice.

A representative of the group, Shehu Idris, said during the protest:

"There was a perceived daylight robbery and truncation of the will of the people through the courts in Kano state. This might not be accepted by the people.

“There is, unfortunately, a feeling by our people that this is all being caused by the inordinate second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu, who hasn’t even settled into his first term. Anti-Yoruba sentiments are growing in the North for this reason.”

Kano political crisis: Tinubu comes under pressure

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu came under pressure to accept the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in Kano state for the sake of political stability and unity in Nigeria.

Kano state is historically known for its political volatility.

Kano: Ganduje using Tinubu - Kperogi

Legit.ng also reported that US-based Nigerian scholar, Professor Farooq Kperogi, said in fighting to wrest power from Rabiu Kwankwaso, Abdullahi Ganduje is using President Tinubu and the African country’s courts as "cudgels".

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) during the February election. Ganduje, on the other hand, is the current national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate past governor of Kano.

Source: Legit.ng