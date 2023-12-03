Embattled Kano Governor Abba Yusuf has received major backing ahead of the Supreme Court's judgement on his appeal

In a press briefing at Arewa House, Kaduna, 200 lawyers have declared their commitment to Governor Yusuf's legal battle at the apex court

The lawyers called for a reworking of the Electoral Act to address systemic issues in the judiciary, as Governor Yusuf slugs it out with APC's candidate, Nasir Gawuna

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

The governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has received strong support from 200 legal practitioners.

Supreme Court Verdict: APC, Gawuna in Trouble As 200 Lawyers Back Governor Yusuf To Win Appeal. Photo credit: @NasiruYGawuna, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Lawyers declare support for Abba Yusuf ahead of Supreme Court verdict

The Guardian reported on Sunday, December 3, that over 200 private legal practitioners from the 19 Northern States have volunteered to assist Governor Yusuf in winning his gubernatorial election appeal case at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The ‘Abba Kabir Yusuf volunteer lawyers forum for the 19 – Northern states and Abuja, expressed concern over independence of judiciary in the country.

Addressing newsmen at Arewa House, on Sunday in Kaduna, spokesman of the lawyers, Mr Yusuf Ibrahim urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Supreme Court not to allow Nigeria become a one-party state, saying that it is an unhealthy democratic practice, The Cable reported.

The lawyers insisted that the rule of law must be obeyed to ensure the vote of every Nigerian counts during elections.

Ibrahim asserted:

"We volunteer as private legal practitioners to participate in the litigation in solidarity for Gov. Yusuf at the Supreme Court of Nigeria."

The lawyers stressed that pre-election matters should no longer be litigable issues after the declaration of a winner to ensure the sanctity of electoral processes.

Mr. Usman Ashafa, responding to questions, remarked:

"The judgment of the Appeal Court left much to be desired, and we aim to rectify these concerns in the pursuit of justice."

Abba Yusuf vs Gawuna: APC chieftain predicts possible winner at Supreme Court

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Court will not set aside the appeal court and the election tribunal's judgment that voided the election of Governors Caleb Mutfwang and Abba Yusuf.

The party chieftain emphasizes on the importance of upholding constitutional principles and expresses faith in the legal system's ability to address pre and post-election issues.

He, however, noted that the anticipated Supreme Court judgments are expected to consider whether the Court of Appeal adhered to relevant laws in its verdicts on Kano and Plateau governorship dispute, and if the pre and post-election issues align.

APC sends message to Kano Gov Yusuf

Meanwhile, the APC in Kano state sent an important message to the embattled Kano Governor Yusuf.

Whilst Governor Yusuf waits for the Supreme Court to rule on its appeal that led to his sack from office, the APC on Thursday, November 30, slammed him with a fresh allegation.

The party accused Yusuf, of “wasting” the state’s funds.

Source: Legit.ng