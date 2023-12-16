The Supreme Court's judgement over Nnamdi Kanu's case has been considered the correct decision

Wahab Shittu, a respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said the apex court's verdict was straightforward and consistent with the law

During an interview on a live TV program, Shittu said the Supreme Court's assertion of flaws in bringing Kanu back to Nigeria was accurate

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Wahab Shittu has agreed with the Supreme Court's decision on Nnamdi Kanu, stating that it aligns with legal principles.

The Supreme Court, on Friday, ruled that Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), should stand trial despite the earlier dismissal of charges by the Court of Appeal.

Shittu, during a live appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today, affirmed that the Supreme Court's assertion of flaws in bringing Kanu back to Nigeria was accurate.

He said:

“Supreme Court has today said, ‘Go back and face your seven-count trial charge in respect of the seven-count charge’. What the Supreme Court has done is consistent with the law.”

Shittu lauds Supreme Court

The experienced attorney praised the Supreme Court for thoroughly reviewing all documented issues and delivering well-informed statements.

He specifically underscored the court's scrutiny of the matter involving unauthorised deportation, condemning it as inappropriate and emphasising the significance of maintaining the nation's domestic and global reputation.

Additionally, Shittu highlighted the Supreme Court's position on cancelling bail, asserting that the trial court lacked the authority to revoke bail when Kanu sought refuge due to a security agency incursion into his residence.

He said:

“They examined the question of illegal deportation and pronounced that that is clearly offensive and that henceforth our countries should be conscious of its image locally and internationally.

“When security agencies invade the premises of a suspect who is on bail, the trial court was not entitled to revoke the bail after the man fled for his life. On all issues, the Supreme Court has done justice to the matter.”

Kanu absent from court

While delivering the judgement, Justice Emmanuel Agim highlighted that the Court of Appeal erred in its decision, stating that Kanu could not face retrial due to the perceived unlawfulness of his arrest and the government's invasion of his residence.

Although Kanu was not present in court for the verdict, the Supreme Court emphasised that, despite the government's reckless and unlawful actions, they do not negate the court's authority to continue with the trial on charges of treasonable felony and terrorism against the banned IPOB leader.

Kanu has been in custody since June 2021.

