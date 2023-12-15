The Supreme Court is set to deliver judgement on Nnamdi Kanu's case following his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of Security Services (DSS)

FCT, Abuja - There is anxiety in the southeast geopolitical zone as the Supreme Court of Nigeria rules on Nnamdi Kanu’s case today, Friday, December 15.

Legit.ng reports that the allegations against Kanu are related to terrorism charges and the Supreme Court will rule on it on Friday, December 15.

Supreme Court decides Nnamdi Kanu's fate

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 when the federal government re-arrested and transferred him from Kenya to Nigeria.

In October 2022, the Court of Appeal affirmed the judgment of the federal high court, Abuja, which declared illegal and unlawful his arrest in Kenya and quashed the entire terrorism charges brought against him by the government.

The appellant court, in the verdict by Justice Oludotun Adebola, had held that the government breached all local and international laws in the forceful rendition of Kanu to Nigeria, thereby making the charges against him incompetent and unlawful.

It maintained that the failure of the government to disclose where and when the alleged offences were committed was also fatal to the terrorism charges and made them liable to dismissal.

However, following an appeal by the government at the Supreme Court, another panel of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Haruna Tsanami, ordered Kanu’s release to be put on hold.

Ahead of the Supreme Court's judgement, the major topic among many residents in the southeast is Kanu's case versus the Nigerian government, The Guardian reported on Friday, December 15.

Meanwhile, one of Kanu’s lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, expressed confidence that his client will regain freedom today (Friday, December 15).

He wrote on his verified X (Twitter) page on Friday morning, December 15:

“May the Almighty ChukwuOkike Abiama grant us uncommon victory in today’s all-important outing. At the end of today’s proceedings, your Son-Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who has been unjustly incarcerated, will regain his freedom, and go home a free person today.

“In the end, smiles and joy will be restored upon Igbo land, to the glory of God. Amen. May your presence take absolute control. Amen. We move!”

As of the time of this report, IPOB's legal team, respected Igbo elders are already present in the Supreme Court for the ruling on the high-profile case.

