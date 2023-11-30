The Ondo state House of Assembly has withdrawn the appeal of the impeachment plot against Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday, November 30.

On September 26, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja stopped the stakeholders in the state from proceeding with the impeachment plans against Aiyedatiwa till the motion on notice for interlocutory injunctions before it was determined, The Punch reported.

Parties affected by the court order included the Ondo State Governor, its Chief Judge, the House of Assembly, its Speaker, and others.

However, the speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the National Assembly filed an appeal against the injunction on October 3.

