The Ondo state government has thrashed the rumoured forgery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's number

Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the commissioner for information and orientation, confirmed this on Thursday, November 30

She stated that the governor was still attending to documents and other administrative duties

Akure, Ondo - The Ondo State Government has refuted accusations of individuals forging Governor Rotimi Akeredolu's signature to embezzle state funds.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, rejected these claims during a press briefing following a State Executive Council meeting in Akure on Thursday, November 30, which lasted over five hours.

As reported by Vanguard, the meeting presided over by Deputy Governor Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa occurred three months after a political crisis in the state.

The resolution of the discord between the deputy governor and Governor Akeredolu by President Bola Tinubu paved the way for the peaceful exco meeting, and Ademola-Olateju affirmed their commitment to peace and adherence to the resolutions made with President Tinubu.

Akeredolu still attending to documents, says commissioner

She confirmed that the governor was still in charge of files dismissing the rumour that his signature had been forged following the two documents surfaced online with different signatures purportedly belonging to Governor Akeredolu.

Mrs Ademola-Olateju, said:

"Nobody is forging Mr. Governor’s signature.

“issues discussed at the meeting were the resolutions to the crisis, which were reached at the meeting of the gladiators with President Bola Tinubu last Friday in Abuja.

“We discussed the key decisions (resolutions reached at the meeting with the president): that there must be peace, that the status quo must remain, that there would be no dissolution of the exco members, that the deputy governor should write an undated letter of resignation, that the House of Assembly must not be tampered with, and that the party executive must remain. We all agree to embrace peace.”

