President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's top minister, Nyesom Wike, has engaged the services of senior lawyers in the country

The former Rivers governor engaged the services of SANs to help him handle some important court cases in his base

The minister made this move amid his strong battle with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara

FCT, Abuja - The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has cleared the air regarding his decision to engage Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) to help him handle cases involving the Administration.

Wike explains real reason he hired senior lawyers

Wike lamented that the lack of diligent prosecution of cases in the past by FCT officials led to the loss of numerous cases, Vanguard reported.

The former Rivers governor who noted that there are currently over 800 litigations involving the FCT, alleged complicity on the part of certain officials who connived with plaintiffs to get judgments against the FCTA, Daily Independent report added.

Legit.ng understands that Wike made this disclosure when he appeared at the before the House of Representatives Committee on the FCT to defend the Administration’s N61 billion Supplementary Budgeton Wednesday.

The minister said:

"I have never seen a territory with over 800 litigations. Some of these litigations were in connivance with staff of the FCT. So, I said I will engage SANs because I don’t want a situation whereby someone will go to court and then agree with the plaintiffs and judgment is entered against the FCT."

Gov Fubara dares Wike: “I’m a full-blooded Ijaw man"

This comes days after Rivers Governor Fubara hit at his predecessor, Nyesom Wike in a fresh banter, declaring he is a strong Ijaw man.

Fubara declared that Ijaw people are bold, courageous and forthright people who, despite being subjected to inhuman treatment, did not succumb to being traded as slaves during the slave trade.

“Nominating Wike for ministerial appointment worst mistake,” Amaechi speaks on regrets in video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians dragged the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi into Rivers state political crisis.

Recall the political crisis in Rivers state following the impeachment plot of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the state's assembly lawmakers.

In a new development, a trending video of Amaechi when asked how he was managing Wike, said: “Nominating Wike for ministerial appointment was his worst mistake ever.”

'I'm Tinubu's foot soldier': Wike

Measnwhile, Wike made a strong statement regarding his efforts to boost Abuja's tourism potential under the federal capital territory administration (FCTA).

The FCT minister disclosed that he was one of the foot soldiers of President Tinubu, desirous to see that the renewed hope agenda of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was fulfilled.

