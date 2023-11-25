There is a fresh twist regarding the Rivers State leadership dispute as Governor Fubara defends his Ijaw roots

While Wike insists he detest ingrates, Fubara maintains he is a strong man who hailed from Ijaw and stands firm no matter the challenges confronting him

The political drama in Rivers state continues as Governor Fubara and former Governor Wike engage in a war of words in the polity

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - The perceived rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike has taken a new dimension as both throw banters at each other.

Fubara throws jab at Wike following plot to remove him as Rivers state governor

Fubara has said those who exclude his Opobo people from being part of the Ijaw ethnic nationality are not conversant with the history of the Niger Delta region.

PM News reported that the Rivers governor made this assertion while dismissing insinuations that he is not of Ijaw ethnic nationality when he met with the Regent, and other representatives of Kalabari Se Kobiri at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday, November 24.

This comes after the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike, referring to the crisis in the state, said money and power reveal the true identity of a person, Vanguard reported.

According to Fubara, Ijaw people are bold, courageous and forthright people who, despite being subjected to inhuman treatment, did not succumb to being traded as slaves during the slave trade.

He emphasised that he has one cardinal belief, which is that it is only the will of God that prevails in every circumstance, whether good or bad, winning or failing.

Fubara said:

“So, whoever is feeding you with that information, should go back to their history classes. You cannot talk about the Ijaw struggle without the Opobo, the Bonny, and the Kalabari.

“We had our trade lines at that time and for you to occupy a trade line, it means you are a true Ijaw man. So, for the records, I am a full-blooded, up to my bones, an Ijaw man.”

