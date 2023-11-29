Nyesom Wike who is the immediate former governor of Rivers state and Siminalayi Fubara, his successor, have been at loggerheads

Their feud is believed to be due to the control of the political structure in the colossal south-south state

The crisis between the two politicians heightened in October, culminating in an attempted impeachment of Fubara

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the spiritual leader of the Jehovah Eye Salvation, has asked Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), to 'leave his boy', Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state.

Prophet Ikuru, also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave this counsel in a recent social media post.

Rivers crisis: Ikuru advises Wike

Legit.ng reports that Rivers state has been thrown into a political crisis since late October following an attempt by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Fubara.

Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers, alleged that Fubara was trying to hijack the structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the south-south state.

Commenting on the feud, Prophet Ikuru wrote tersely on Facebook:

"Wike, leave your boy, the governor."

Rivers crisis: Wike still aggrieved

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike said supposing he was the mastermind of the plot to impeach Governor Fubara, the latter did not even bother to call him via phone.

During a recent media chat, Wike spoke on the tense political situation in his state.

Fubara behind bombing of Assembly - Wike

Legit.ng also reported that Wike accused Fubara of burning the state's house of assembly complex.

The minister claimed that Fubara hired thugs to destroy the Rivers state house of assembly.

"Fubara's problem has just started" - Ayodele

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said the feud between Fubara and Wike may not end soon as expected by some people.

The cleric said this is because it will be hard for Wike to forgive the current Rivers governor.

Ayodele stated that he foresees more frustrations ahead for Governor Fubara.

