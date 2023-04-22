The House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency in Taraba State is dead.

Channels Television reports that Isma’ila Maihanchi died in the early hours of Saturday, April 22, after a brief illness.

The House of Representatives member-elect had won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was conducted on Saturday, February 25.

Isma'ila Maihanchi died on Saturday, April 22.

Source: Facebook

A source in the family confirmed that Maihanchi's remains would be laid to rest according to Islamic rites later in the day.

