A political observer, Segun Akinleye, has said the opposition will find it extremely hard to unseat the ruling APC in the next general elections

Akinleye in an interview with Legit.ng stated that the 2023 poll appeared "the best opportunity" for the opposition to oust the APC, but they did not take advantage of it

The electoral expert asserted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu "would have lost that election by noon on February 25" had the top three candidates deployed a united front tactic

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Segun Akinleye, a political analyst, has said the opposition lost a great chance to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 2023 election.

Akinleye, in a chat with Legit.ng on Wednesday, November 28, said the 2023 poll "might be the last chance to dislodge the APC".

The APC has been governing Nigeria since 2015. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

“Dislodging APC won't be easy", Akinleye

He cited the inability of the three main opposition parties — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), and the Labour Party (LP) — to come together as a letdown during the 2023 elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng reports that the PDP is Nigeria's main opposition party, and governed the nation for 16 consecutive years. They only lost power after the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) merged to form the APC in 2013.

Akinleye told Legit.ng:

“Dislodging the APC will not be an easy task.

"The 2023 election seemed like the best opportunity for the opposition party to oust the APC, but we all witnessed how it played out.

"To be honest, it might be the last chance to dislodge the APC. In 2019, the PDP presented Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. Despite eventually losing out in a controversial manner, they garnered 11 million plus votes. It should also be noted that Rabiu Kwankwaso was also in the PDP at that time.

"However, in 2023, the PDP splintered into three factions - Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and Kwankwanso of NNPP.

"The result was clear. Bola Tinubu won with 8 million plus votes. If you combined the total votes of Obi (Labour Party), Atiku (PDP), and Kwankwaso (NNPP), Tinubu would have lost that election by noon on February 25."

2027: Primate Ayodele shares forecast

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele said a president of Igbo extraction would not be achieved in the next general elections in 2027.

Ayodele said even if all Igbo people in Nigeria come together, “they won’t give them presidency”.

2027 presidency: Atiku criticised

Meanwhile, a statement credited to Atiku that Ndigbo should wait until after his tenure as president to have a shot at the presidency has been criticised by Igbo leaders.

The leaders described the comment as insulting the collective sensibilities of the Igbo race. They, therefore, demanded an apology as they berated the former vice president for being insensitive to the political marginalisation of Ndigbo.

2027: Wike on possibility of contesting

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), said he is a man of character and will not run against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Wike said this while speaking during a recent media chat in Abuja.

2027: Fani-Kayode predicts what'll happen to Obidients

Also, Legit.ng reported that a former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode, predicted that by the next general elections in 2027, "no one will remember" Obidients.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Fani-Kayode described Obidients as "a cancerous blight on the Nigerian political landscape".

Source: Legit.ng